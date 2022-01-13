Start the New Year and your mornings off with this healthy power bowl - Makini's Kitchen

This oats and quinoa power bowl will give you energy for the day. 🥣 #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're looking to start the year by eating a little healthier, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a great recipe to start your day with.

Warm Oats & Quinoa Power Bowl

By Makini Howell

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup oats

1 cup quinoa

4 cups plant milk or water (I am using Oatly brand oat milk, it is nice and thick, and rich)

Knob of vegan butter

2-3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ cup oat milk set aside

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup

Your favorite granola (I am using this one)

½ cup Blueberries

½ cup Pomegranate seeds

2-3 Golden Kiwi sliced

2 Bananas sliced

Dried pear (optional)

Dried orange (optional)

Cooking Instructions