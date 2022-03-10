Will the stars of 'The Power Of The Dog' reunite in the MCU?

Kodi Smit-McPhee talks about teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch as superheroes, and the current awards season "chaos." #k5evening

SEATTLE — He’s already won the Golden Globe, but Kodi Smit-McPhee still has the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Academy Awards to attend.

The 25-year-old Australian is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his haunting performance in “The Power Of The Dog.”

He talked to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about what “awards season” is really like, who he’d need to thank in an acceptance speech, and co-star Benedict Cumberbatch.

HOLCOMB: “For those who still haven’t seen ‘The Power Of The Dog’ yet, in the simplest of terms, you play a devoted son who is brilliant, devious, very complicated. What parts of that role did you feel came the most naturally to you, and what parts were the most challenging?"

SMIT-MCPHEE: "Great question. I would say Peter is a very internalized character. He has so much more going on behind his facial features and behind the energy he puts out, so I really — I mean, that's actually the main thing I connected with but at the same time, to the degree that he is so hidden and internalized, it was also the challenge."

HOLCOMB: "You've won the Globe, you're up for the Critics Choice Award, the BAFTA, the Oscar. What is life actually like right now? Is it exhausting, terrifying, exhilarating?”

SMIT-MCPHEE: “It's all at once. Excitement and nervousness and anxiety are transmutable, you know? As long as you have the mental note to redirect yourself to the positive, then you have a fantastic time, which I am doing. It's very chaotic but it's a good chaos, it's a good problem to have."

HOLCOMB: "If you win the Critics Choice Award, who can you not forget to thank?"

SMIT-MCPHEE: "Yeah, I mean (laughter) it's Jane (Campion) of course, we have to put Jane first. Of course, my castmates. Just the people I wouldn't be here without, you know? My girlfriend, my mom, my dad. The list goes on, so you actually put me on the spot there but thank you for reminding me. I'll make sure to go through it again.”

HOLCOMB: “We'll just say this was dress rehearsal. A lot of our viewers are also going to recognize you from your role as Nightcrawler in 'X-Men.' Will you and Benedict Cumberbatch reunite on screen as superheroes?”

SMIT-MCPHEE: “I don't know anything about anytime soon. I haven't done anything — I wish! And I've pressed him about that on-set, even when he was taking a method approach as (his character) Phil, I would unprofessionally ask him to reveal secrets, and he didn't. He doesn't. He's a very — he sticks to them contracts, let's just put it that way."

HOLCOMB: "Over the years, one of the things about so many of the roles you've played is that you have this sort of other-worldly quietness about your performances. Would your girlfriend, your parents, your tightest friends, and family members, describe you as such in real life?”

SMIT-MCPHEE: “Yeah, I reckon. Yep. Unless I have a couple drinks one night and start talking a lot more, but no. I'm usually very quiet, very observant. No, that's totally me. I'm totally the alien. (laughter)"