Stars of new 5th Avenue Theatre production hail from Lake Stevens and Mukilteo

"The Little Mermaid" musical stars Diana Huey and Coleman Cummings, who both grew up doing theater in Western Washington. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The new production of “The Little Mermaid” at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle is a homecoming for the two stars.

Diana Huey, who grew up in Mukilteo, plays Ariel and Coleman Cummings, who grew up in Lake Stevens, plays Eric.

"I’m so excited because my mom's already getting all these different people wanting to come,” Cummings said. "It's amazing to be back here because so many people haven't gotten to see me perform since I was in high school."



The Arlington High School graduate has worked in theater for the past few years, but this marks his first professional job at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

For Huey, the musical is a return to both the theatre and her role. She was first cast as Ariel in 2016.

"Dream come true, and I honestly did not think I would get it,” Huey said. "And doing it seven years later, I'm like what is happening? Is this real?"

Cummings was actually in the audience during her first run in the show.

"It's so crazy, I saw her in 2016,” Cummings said. "And now I'm here and we're doing it together - it's crazy! I honestly remember thinking how amazing (she was,) though. I was like, ‘She's pitch perfect.’"

Both of them now live in New York, but said being back in Seattle is something special.

"There's nothing better than being at home - hometown audiences are the best,” Huey said. “The 5th Avenue Theatre, for both of us growing up here in the Seattle area, this is the Broadway of Seattle."

The show itself is also meaningful - funny and sweet, but also full of themes that resonate with adults.

"Trying to find where you belong, and trying to find people who understand you,” Cummings said.