Starbucks wants you to drink your coffee with olive oil

The latest drinks from the coffee giant are inspired by a Mediterranean custom. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Starbucks just launched a new drink that's not what you'd expect: Coffee with olive oil. It's inspired by a Mediterranean custom, drinking a teaspoon or two of extra virgin olive oil each day for health.

So now at 75 Starbucks in the Seattle area, and select stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, you can try this trend. The new line of drinks is called Starbucks Oleato; they include an Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso, the Oleato Caffé Latte, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, which is topped by a layer of sweet cream foam infused with extra virgin olive oil.

Starbucks uses Partanna olive oil from Sicily in these new drinks. When we tasted them the olive oil flavor was front and center, and it worked surprisingly well with the coffee.

The company also developed some special drinks that will be available at select Reserve locations — an Iced Cortado Oleato with a big hit of orange flavor, and a decadent Golden Foam Espresso Martini.

Starbucks is out to prove that oil and coffee (their blonde espresso to be precise) do mix. Now we'll wait to see what people think about these newest additions to the coffee giant's wide range of creative coffee concoctions.