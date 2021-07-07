Stanwood's historic volunteer firehouse now open for Washington brew and creative eats

Kristine Birkenkopf and Matt Stromberg are newlyweds, bringing their years of experience to create unique community brewery. #k5evening

STANWOOD, Wash. — SAAL Brewing Company, pronounced "Sail", had been open less than a year when the pandemic halted their momentum.

"Within a month, the pandemic took us out at the knees," shared Matt Stromberg, who runs the brewery with his wife Kristine.

The couple says they pivoted to take-out and utilized their spacious patio to get by, but now they are back at full capacity and just one month away from brewing on-site.

Stromberg got his start as a homebrewer and had been in the industry for 25 years before deciding to venture out on his own, along with Kristine. She manages the menu and he focused on the beer.

One of their more popular dishes came about during the pandemic.

"We have the Zombie, it's always popular. It's tots, mac and cheese, and Texas style chili," said Kristine.

"The Zombie was named because what follows every pandemic according to Hollywood is a zombie apocalypse. So we got to start carb loading now. The fight is coming!" joked Matt.

SAAL Brewing, which stands for Stanwood Artisan Ale and Lager, is a family-friendly community spot with great food. From tacos to gyros and they even have their own SAAL sauce.

Stromberg says the focus is on Washington independent beers and the plan is to start brewing on site this summer.

But the building itself is an attraction all on its own. It's located inside an old volunteer firehouse that dates back to the 1920's.

Upstairs, what used to be where the firefighters would relax or sleep, is where you can throw a party.