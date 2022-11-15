This Stanwood coffee stand serves up colorful drinks and a good sense of humor - 2022's Best

Bean and Brew on 532 was voted Best Unique Coffee Stand in our Best of Western Washington viewers poll! #k5evening

STANWOOD, Wash. — Bean and Brew on 532 is the winner of Best Unique Coffee Drink in our 2022 Best of Western Washington Contest

Well, our very own Jose Cedeno hit the road to visit another winner of our Best of Western Washington contest. When he went, it was early, cold, and rainy — the perfect situation for a coffee drink!

Luckily, Bean and Brew on 532 in Stanwood, Washington has the goods!

"This is my heart and soul," Shay Bennett said. "Even though we're little, we're bright."

Bennett has been a barista for 15 years.

"The taste has to be there. It has to be consistent every single time," Bennett said. "When you see a delicious, beautiful drink and someone took the time to make it look as awesome as possible for you, it makes you feel special and want to keep coming back."

During Jose's visit, many colorful and unique drinks were coming out of the window like The Hurricane!

"It's a Lotus Energy Drink. It's blended, it's layered, it's colorful, delicious, and loaded with caffeine," Bennett said. "Kicks your day off."

"I think the secret is love and attention and compassion," Alycia Mills said. "I don't know, our sense of humor?"

"Our goal is to make you leave here feeling better than when you came,” Bennett said. “We're a family.

After seeing all the dedication that Shay has for creating that perfect drink, Jose was feeling a little bit inspired.

"I want to learn how to do a really good coffee,” he said. “How can I do that?"

“I think you can do it,” Bennett said. “I think that you can make the best cookies and cream iced coffee that there is!”

The best? Let's see.

By request of a customer, they wanted a smiley face. So, how'd Jose do?

“Looks like I may need some help with my artistic skills,” Jose said.

“Oh, you did great!” Bennett said.

“Yeah. This is going to wake me up, that's for sure,” Jose laughed.”

The real reason Jose visited Bean and Brew on 532? They are the winners of Best Unique Coffee Drink in 2022’s Best of Western Washington contest!