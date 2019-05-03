SEATTLE — When Cathy and Jake Jaramillo go for a walk, they don't see stars. They see stairs.

"The base of these stairways that would disappear of the hill into the foliage. And you'd say well where do these go to? And we'd walk up 'em and discover whole new neighborhoods!" Jake says.

For this Seattle couple, the magic is in the mundane.

"We were driving around Interbay and all of a sudden I look up and go, whoah look at that stairway! So we pull over. And we completely forgot what we were doing that day. And we just spent the day walking around Queen Anne," says Cathy.

Inspired to share their stairs, they wrote a book called "Seattle Stairway Walks: An up-and-down guide to city neighborhoods."

They say Queen Anne's Wilcox Stairway, built in 1913, is the perfect starting spot.

"This stairway's really cool 'cuz it has all these platforms and different levels? And there's a stairway there and a stairway back here. And you've got arches down below us and sort of flying buttresses and this beautiful brick, lattice work. It's a destination stairway for us. We think everybody should come here at least once," Jake says.

And it's not just stairs for stairs' sake.

"We love the stairs. But we want you to take time to look at the urban nature that's here, the architecture and art that's in the neighborhood. So it's a little bit of a different twist than just going up and down the stairs," says Cathy.

They often conduct stair walks and love to introduce their passion to others.

"What's most satisfying for us is somebody who says, 'Y'know I've lived in this neighborhood for 25 years, and I never knew this stairway existed!'" Cathy says.

