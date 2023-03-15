Turn your leftover St. Patrick's Day corned beef into an international sandwich - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Friday is Saint Patty's Day, also known in some circles as corned beef day! If you'd like to give it a lash, chef Tom Douglas shows you how you can turn that beef into some tasty leftover sandwiches. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Kimchi Reuben
Makes 1 Sandwich
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 slices of pumpernickel bread
- 1-2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 3-4 ounces of pre-sliced pastrami from the deli department
- Beecher’s jack cheese, to taste.
- Hoisin Sauce (we love Koon Chun Hoisin Sauce)
- Tools: Chef’s Press
DIRECTIONS:
- Butter one side of each slice of pumpernickel bread.
- On the non-buttered side of the bread spread the hoisin sauce on each side.
- Lay both slices of buttered side bread down in a large cast iron or stainless-steel pan on medium heat.
- Crumble Beecher’s Jack Cheese on the unbuttered side of the pumpernickel.
- Warm up the pastrami on the other side of the pan.
- Once the pastrami is heated. Build the sandwich in the pan.
- Top the slices of pastrami on one of the pieces of pumpernickel bread.
- Put both pieces of bread together to build a sandwich in the pan.
- Place the Chef’s Press on the top of the sandwich and toast.
- Remove the press after about 3 minutes.
- Turn the sandwich over, and top it with the Chef’s Press.
- Toast for about 3 minutes until the ingredients have melted together and the sandwich is golden brown. Look for that golden-brown crunch!
- Remove from heat.
- Slice in half and enjoy!
