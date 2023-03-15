x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Turn your leftover St. Patrick's Day corned beef into an international sandwich - Douglas Demos

These traditional Irish and Korean ingredients totally work together. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Friday is Saint Patty's Day, also known in some circles as corned beef day! If you'd like to give it a lash, chef Tom Douglas shows you how you can turn that beef into some tasty leftover sandwiches. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Credit: KING 5 Evening
Nonspicy kimchi and hoisin replace sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing.

Kimchi Reuben   

Makes 1 Sandwich

INGREDIENTS: 

  • 2 slices of pumpernickel bread
  • 1-2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 3-4 ounces of pre-sliced pastrami from the deli department 
  • Beecher’s jack cheese, to taste. 
  • Hoisin Sauce (we love Koon Chun Hoisin Sauce)
  • Tools: Chef’s Press

DIRECTIONS: 

  1. Butter one side of each slice of pumpernickel bread.
  2. On the non-buttered side of the bread spread the hoisin sauce on each side.
  3. Lay both slices of buttered side bread down in a large cast iron or stainless-steel pan on medium heat.
  4. Crumble Beecher’s Jack Cheese on the unbuttered side of the pumpernickel.
  5. Warm up the pastrami on the other side of the pan. 
  6. Once the pastrami is heated. Build the sandwich in the pan.
  7. Top the slices of pastrami on one of the pieces of pumpernickel bread.
  8. Put both pieces of bread together to build a sandwich in the pan.
  9. Place the Chef’s Press on the top of the sandwich and toast.
  10. Remove the press after about 3 minutes. 
  11. Turn the sandwich over, and top it with the Chef’s Press.
  12. Toast for about 3 minutes until the ingredients have melted together and the sandwich is golden brown. Look for that golden-brown crunch!
  13. Remove from heat.
  14. Slice in half and enjoy!

Related Articles

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

More Videos

In Other News

Cast of 'Ted Lasso' talks new season and standup show in Seattle

Before You Leave, Check This Out