Snohomish 11-year-old builds squirrel tables for pandemic pastime

Making furniture for furry friends may put her through college

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Eleven-year-old Avery Gail has taken up power tools during this pandemic.

“The boredom sets in especially when you can't see your friends. So this has kinda supplemented - yeah this has been her entertainment,” said her mom Genelle LeRoue.

This one-girl factory is building something that's become essential to our stay-at-home lives: Squirrel furniture.

The idea came from social media. Earlier in the shut down, a man shared a Facebook post of a squirrel picnic table he made, and the world became obsessed. So did Avery.

“I wanted to make one so I asked my dad to help me.”

Soon Avery was cutting wood, staining tiny picnic tables, and selling these creature comforts online.

"I've loved animals ever since I was born. Me and my mom have always been animal lovers,” she explained.

Her online business is called Wild Woods and it’s booming. Feedback includes a lot of pix of ‘customers’ enjoying the furniture, and some fan mail:

“They think it's cool and they can't believe somebody my age has been making them."

Wild Woods even has its own product tester: a squirrel that comes by at around 7:00 every morning to have a sit and grab a snack from the corncob mounted to a tiny prototype table mounted in the family’s yard.

Avery has a plan for her profits: "Probably college or getting a new car. Most likely a jeep."

She was active in soccer, softball, basketball and dirt bike riding pre-pandemic, and she’s looking forward to seeing friends, and doing sports again.