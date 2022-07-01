Spy thriller 'The 355' opens in theaters Friday - What's up this Week

It's the first big movie of the new year. #k5evening

"The 355" / Jan. 7 / Local Theaters

New in theaters this week the movie "The 355" gathers an all-star team of international agents uniting to recover a top-secret weapon. Will they succeed? Find out for yourself when it opens in local theaters tomorrow.



David Spade / Jan. 13 / Moore Theatre

He's an actor, writer, and television host. David Spade is bringing his snaky stand up to Seattle. The former SNL player will be doing his routine at the Moore Theatre on Jan. 13.



Super Diamond / Jan. 8 / Showbox @ The Market