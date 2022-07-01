Spy thriller 'The 355' opens in theaters Friday - What's up this Week

"The 355" / Jan. 7 / Local Theaters
New in theaters this week the movie "The 355" gathers an all-star team of international agents uniting to recover a top-secret weapon. Will they succeed? Find out for yourself when it opens in local theaters tomorrow.
David Spade / Jan. 13 / Moore Theatre
He's an actor, writer, and television host. David Spade is bringing his snaky stand up to Seattle. The former SNL player will be doing his routine at the Moore Theatre on Jan. 13.
Super Diamond / Jan. 8 / Showbox @ The Market
Long to hear the sound of Neil Diamond live? Well then check out the tribute band, Super Diamond! These guys have made a sweet Caroline career playing Neil’s classic hits. The band hits the stage at Showbox at the Market this Saturday night.
