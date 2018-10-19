If you’re planning family movie night this weekend, there are plenty of spooky kid-friendly films to choose from.

Keith Simanton, IMDb’s Senior Film Editor, shares five family-friendly movies worth watching at home.

He divided his picks by age groups and says even the youngest viewer can handle Mad Monster Party (1967,) a stop-motion animated musical comedy.

“It isn't very scary and actually isn't very good, but it's got all of your classic monsters,” Simanton said.

For slightly older children, he recommends Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993.)

“It’s all (Burton’s) design, and very popular,” Simanton said. “It isn't very scary and it's also about Christmas."

For a scarier animated film, he suggests The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1949) – narrated and performed by Washington native Bing Crosby.

“It scared the pants off me when I was I don't know how old, but you've got to work up to this one,” Simanton said.

For pre-teens, he recommends another Tim Burton film – Beetlejuice (1988.)

"It really holds up. We just watched it a little while ago and everyone was pretty transfixed,” he said.

For kids in the junior high school age range, Simanton suggests Poltergeist (1982.)

"This is some scary stuff, but it's still Spielbergian scary,” he said. "Just scary enough to have some peeking through the fingers."

Mad Monster Party and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow are unrated. The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice and Poltergeist are rated PG.

King 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING