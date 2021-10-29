Sip on magical drinks at The Splintered Wand in Ballard

The wizard-themed bar opens Nov. 2 and already has thousands of fans. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Calling all Harry Potter fans! If you're a wizard, witch or other magical creature looking for a truly unique spot to grab a drink or meal, look no further than Splintered Wand in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

The inside is filled to the brim with magical decorations including Boreas the dragon on the main wall and a giant monster skeleton hanging from the first-floor ceiling.

Everywhere you look, you'll find something interesting and thoughtfully curated.

When it comes to drinks — ahem, potions — there are a variety of different cocktails and mocktails that are out of this world. Some sparkle, some bubble with dry ice, and some are made with a delightfully strong spirit for most muggles: absinthe.

The Ballard hang out also serves British pub food like the chicken pasty with peas and a salad, along with a pork shank fit for a hungry Viking.

The wizard-themed spot has been in the works for about three years but has already amassed thousands of fans ahead of their Nov. 2 grand opening.