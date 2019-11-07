SEATTLE — If you can't make it to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, you can still celebrate Wimbledon at Seattle's SPIN. The ping pong bar is hosting its first ever Spinbledon White Party Friday night.

Guests are encouraged to wear their tennis whites for Happy Hour pricing on the Spinbledon menu. Drinks include the "Spinbledon Cup," a mix of orange, cucumber, mint, strawberry, vodka and Pimm's. Or you can choose the "Spinbledon Smash," featuring mint, lemon juice, peach, simple syrup, vodka and proseco. Wimbledon-themed prizes include free drink samples, white sweatbands and English-inspired surprises.

The Spinbledon Cup will be served at SPIN's White Party.

KING TV

There will also be ping pong exhibitions from pros during the gathering from 9p to 12a.

Thanks to Seattle Tennis Club for providing Michael's snappy tennis whites. STC is home to the 129th Washington State Open starting July 29th.