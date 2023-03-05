Find some spicy comfort in a bowl of homemade yam soup - Makini's Kitchen

Don't just use them over the holidays. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're stuck on dinner plans, how about yams or sweet potatoes? They're often grouped together, but plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro says they taste very different. She joined us with this recipe from Makini’s Kitchen.

Habanero Yam Soup

Makes 4 servings

Chef Makini Howell from Seattle's Plum Bistro loves spicy food, and the habanero is among the hottest and easiest chiles to find. If your tolerance for heat is lower, you can reduce the amount of habaneros by half. Either way, wear plastic gloves when seeding and chopping the pepper, being careful not to touch your face.

Ingredients

3 1/4 pounds red-skinned yams (about 4 medium), peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

4 tablespoons olive oil (divided)

1 medium bunch scallions, both white and green parts, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 habanero chile, seeded and chopped

1 quart gluten-free vegetable broth (divided; we used Imagine Organic No-Chicken Broth)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Rub the yam chunks all over with 1 tablespoon oil and roast them in a large baking pan until they are fork-tender, about 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let them cool slightly.

Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil in a small stockpot over medium heat. Add the scallions, garlic and habanero; sauté until they are soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the roasted yams and mix. Add 2 cups vegetable broth. Bring to a low boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer covered for about 10 minutes.