'Spend with Pride' campaign rallies community around LGBTQ+-owned businesses

To celebrate Pride Month, Seattle area professional sports teams partnered with the 'Intentionalist' platform to raise awareness and money. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Throughout Pride Month, The Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Storm, Seattle Seahawks, OL Reign, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Mariners, and Intentionalist teamed up to promote and encourage the community to visit and buy from local LGBTQ-owned small businesses.

The campaign is called Spend with Pride. "LGBTQ-owned businesses serve as vital community hubs where people can gather and connect with one another in an inclusive space. Supporting LGBTQ-owned businesses means you’re supporting LGBTQ+ workers and community members, while letting the business owners know how important they are to our communities," shared Laura Clise, founder of Intentionalist.

Every receipt uploaded during Pride Month 2021 is a chance for customers to win prizes from their favorite sports teams.