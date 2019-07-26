REDMOND, Wash. — What's in a name? Ask the owners of Spark Pizza in Redmond and you might get a mouthful. The restaurant's name covers both the literal meanings – they serve wood-fired pizza – and the figurative. Owners Tony and Carolyn Scott want to inspire and spark your imagination with their food.

They also want you to have fun. The menu takes a light-hearted approach with pizza names like Fire in the Hole and Children of the Corn. Don't be fooled by the silly monikers. These are seriously good pies.

The pizza is fired to order in a wood-burning oven at Spark Pizza

Tony and Carolyn traveled around the world in search of the perfect pizza crust. They visited New York, Rome and Naples eating at three to five pizza joints per day. They landed on a cross between the softer, Neopolitan-style and a crispier New York crust.

The other items on the menu are just as tasty. The OMG Burrata is almost too pretty to eat and the Holy Mackerel Nicoise will make you feel like you've transported to the south of France.

The OMG Burrata Plate at Spark Pizza in Redmond.

It might be tough after all the pizza, but make sure you save room for dessert. The Root Beer Floats-A-Lot is a deconstructed version of the chilly treat and comes with a chocolate chip cookie.

The Root Beer Floats-A-Lot at Spark Pizza.

Spark Pizza | 8110 164th Ave NW, Redmond | Open for dinner seven days a week.

