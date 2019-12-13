SEATTLE — In just a few weeks, the Space Needle will light up like a giant Roman Candle for its annual T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle celebration. Tens of thousands will gather below and hundreds of thousands will watch on TV beginning at 11:35 pm on KING 5.

But there are other events you can see and do before the fireworks fly.



If you haven't gotten your picture taken with Santa yet, you can do it 500 feet above the ground. The Space Needle Santa is all decked out in a custom-designed blue crystal encrusted suit and a sleek glass sleigh. Each picture is included with the purchase of an observation deck ticket. Saint Nick will be there this Saturday and Sunday and from December 20 to the 24. You can check spaceneedle.com for times.



For the second year in a row, there will be an amazing light show projecting from The Needle. Illuminate Production Services has created a whole new show. It includes 126 high powered light fixtures, each one weighing 117 pounds, that will be placed strategically all around The Needle. The beams of light aim so high into the sky they needed to ask the FAA to grant them permission.

The animation shows what the Space Needle Light Show will look like.

Illuminate Production Services

The Space Needle Light Show is happening on December 30 and 31 at 7, 8, 9 and 10 pm. And you can also see their work at midnight on the 31st too.

