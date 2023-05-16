A paint job with a view high above Seattle

The Space Needle roof changes color once again. #king5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Space Needle rooftop is changing color to close out its year-long 60th-anniversary celebration.

The iconic structure, built in 1962, was originally painted in a suite of colors that included the roof's "Galaxy Gold," which most people might actually describe as a shade of orange.

A few years later, nearly the entire Needle was painted "Astronaut White" for a classier if less festive look.

Beginning with the 40th anniversary in 1992, a change of rooftop color has been used to herald major milestone birthdays. That included last year as the iconic landmark turned 60.

The current paint job back to white will take a crew of three workers about two weeks to complete, using about 100 gallons of heavy-duty paint.

Top fundraisers from the annual Base 2 Space stair climb got a chance to help lay the first coat paint, as did some of the city's mascots, including Mariner Moose and Buoy from the Seattle Kraken. I also got a chance to add a flourish of my own.

History of the Space Needle

The idea for the Space Needle started as a doodle on a napkin in 1959. Over the last six decades, the structure has taken its place in the city's history.

In addition to "Galaxy Gold," its original colors included "Astronaut White," “Orbital Olive,” and “Re-entry Red.”

The Space Needle welcomed nearly 10 million visitors during its first six months as a part of the World's Fair in 1962.

While the iconic structure has remained a fixture in a changing Seattle skyline over the decades, it hasn't been without changes itself.