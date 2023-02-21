A taste of the South on Whidbey Island

Orlando's Bar & Southern BBQ is all about family —theirs and yours. #king5evening

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Orlando's Bar and Southern Barbecue is a labor of love for the Stoneham family; a love of the food carried down from matriarch Jaqueline Stoneham's southern roots, her love for the sons who work alongside her, and a love for their Oak Harbor neighbors, who are turning this lively space into a bit of a social club where all are welcome.

Ten years ago, "Ms. Jackie" started bringing her fried catfish, a family recipe, to local farmers' markets, where it regularly sold out. She started operating out of a food truck a couple of years later, then moved into this 10,000-square-foot building in 2019.

Orlando Stoneham, Jaqueline's youngest son and grandson of the restaurant's namesake, joked that he and his brothers had no choice but to join the family business.

"The way the business actually started was my mom walking into the living room one day during the summer, seeing all five of us lay down on the floor watching TV. And she was like, 'Oh, no no. I'm gonna get y'all out to work,'" Orlando explained. "Something that you could earn for yourself."

The location features a menu that has grown well beyond catfish, now offering burgers, briskets, ribs, and a whole host of other southern specialties.

"We have the collard greens, the macaroni and cheese," Jaqueline Stoneham said. "It's authentic southern food."

There's also a full-service bar and a stage that's become a favorite of local musicians including BroHamm, a band that includes three Hammond brothers (thus the name) and specializes in danceable Motown favorites.

Trivia Night is every Thursday from 6 to p.m.