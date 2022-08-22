South Lake Union's summer art installation invites the public to come play

"Mi Casa, Your Casa" near the Amazon Spheres, features giant swing sets, lawn games, and a rotating menu of activities. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In the shadow of the remarkable Amazon Spheres is a playfield adorned for the summer.

It's called Summer in South Lake Union and it's a series of activities and events designed for people to enjoy all summer long.

The heart of this effort is located on the Day 1 Playfield near the spheres.

"Mi Casa, Your Casa" is a three-dimensional, interactive installation curated by Creos, the same team that provided SLU After Dark in Winter 2021.

The installation is inspired by the markets of Latin America and invite people of all ages to enjoy.

Each day of the week offers an activity on the lawn:

Tuesday: Crafting with Expressions

Wednesday: Food Pop-Ups

Thursday: Urban Oasis, which features lounge chairs and a Tiki bar.

Friday–Monday: Giant Lawn Games

Summer in SLU is hosted by South Lake Union and presented by Amazon.

Day 1 Playfield is located at 2121 Seventh Ave., right next door to the Amazon Spheres.