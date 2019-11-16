MONROE, Wash. — Brad Evans played nine seasons with the Seattle Sounders FC before announcing his retirement in 2018. Now the former captain has more time for his other passion – animals.

"Animals have always held a soft spot in my heart," said Evans. "When I was younger I wanted to be a vet and obviously other circumstances took precedent."

For World Kindness Day on Wednesday, November 13, Evans teamed up with Pasado's Safe Haven in Monroe. The animal rescue and sanctuary takes in abused and neglected animals. Evans, along with former WNBA player Tara Davis, modeled apparel designed by the staff at Pasado's with some of the animals, including a 3,000-pound steer!

"It was pretty intense. I had no idea cows could actually get that big," said Evans.

Brad Evans poses with steers at Pasado's Safe Haven in Monroe.

KING 5

The shirts, hoodies and hats are all for sale. All of the money raised will benefit the animals and programs at Pasado's.