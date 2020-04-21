SEATTLE — NBC’s hit reality show Songland is not your average music competition.

It's not based on singing.

It’s about storytelling.

Each week, aspiring songwriters perform an original song in front of three judges and a visiting artist. The judges – all professional songwriters and producers themselves – help the contestants perfect their songs, and one is chosen by the visiting artist who turns it into a single.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked with judge Shane McAnally, a Grammy award-winning songwriter who’s behind some of the biggest country music albums in recent years.

HOLCOMB: "How are you doing? How are you holding up through all of this?”

MCANALLY: "I'm with my family and that has been a blessing, and a curse. (laughter) I've gotten to really spend some quality time with the kids that I missed earlier this year by doing Songland. I was away from them for a while so this has been some catch-up time. I will tell you it's given me a completely new passion for getting to collaborate and really respecting that I get to do this for a living.”

HOLCOMB: "I think that is the great joy of watching Songland - even for someone like myself who has zero musical abilities at all - watching you guys collaborate in real time."

MCANALLY: "I'm lucky because I get to sit right by the artist so I get to see first-hand their first reaction to things. But the moment those songwriters came out and played their song, and the three of us, and of course the artist who was there, start to put in our input, it always turns into magic."

HOLCOMB: "Parisalexa from Seattle was on Songland last season with you guys, and her performance was incredible, the exposure was incredible. It almost doesn't matter if you win or not."



MCANALLY: "Anyone who was flipping through the channels and didn't understand the concept of the show would see her performance and say, ‘Hands down, there's your winner.’ That girl was just so good, so good for her age. I mean, she was 19 when she did the show. People ask me about Paris all the time and I love it because people are getting that she didn't ‘lose,’ there are no losers."

HOLCOMB: "It may also change people's minds about what they consider their own favorite personal genre because watching Songland teaches you the difference between R&B and country and pop and rock maybe isn't as huge as you think it is."

HOLCOMB: "That's such a great point and something I haven't heard anyone else bring up. Look at what Ryan (Tedder) and Ester (Dean) and I do and how different those things are. How many times I've been sitting next to an artist that I never would have been in the room with, like Macklemore… and Macklemore ends up recording my song. Out of the three of us, I was the one who didn't know him. That was because of all of these genres blur here."



HOLCOMB: “Tell us briefly what we can look forward to in terms of your guest artists that are going to be with you guys this season."

MCANALLY: "Well we have Usher - that I have to start out by saying, I mean he's the biggest star. We have Florida Georgia Line, we have Boyz 2 Men. Also an artist that blew me away is H.E.R. There's so many other people but that's some highlights.”

Songland airs Monday nights at 10 on KING 5.

