The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

Northwest Harvest's SODO Community Market provides food to those in need. #king5evening #HTHarvest

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is - with one big exception.

"The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds.

The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also provides dignity.

Reynolds said, "Volunteers and staff here see themselves as kind of like salespeople, highlighting things: 'Oh, there's fresh pumpkin today; oh there's other types of squash; these are really delicious things that you can take home.' It's not really a sense of sort of monitoring. We want everyone to feel welcome and that it's a joyous experience to be here at the SODO Community Market."

Due to climate change, inflation, and global conflict, the need is greater than ever.

"Compared to last year, our inventory is down 80 percent," Reynolds said.

Thanks to hardworking volunteers and a supportive community, Northwest Harvest's SODO Community Market will keep working to put food on tables and nourish souls.

"If you are here and you're hungry, you're welcome."