Over the years, there have been fashion trends whose mere existence have spurred great debate: skirts over jeans, bucket hats, and so much more. However, there seemed to be one trend that we all agreed was a major "don't" ...until now.

Socks with sandals.

via GIPHY

Apparently, when high-profile celebs like Justin Bieber and Kanye West debut a trend, it gives the general public the green light to try it out.

However, some argue that there's a distinction between what's considered acceptable and what's not, and it lies in the style of the footwear itself. Apparently, slides with socks is a hip fashion statement while sandals with socks screams suburban dad at a backyard BBQ.

Nevertheless, if you think slides and/or sandals with socks is indeed a thing, there's no time like the present to get on board and show your style as the wet winter weather is quickly approaching.

