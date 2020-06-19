Soapy Netflix series The Politician returns for a new campaign - What's on this Week

Here's a look at a few new movies and shows to binge this week.

The Politician Season 2 / June 19 / Netflix

A gleefully scandalous show is back for a second season. Netflix's soapy series The Politician is back for a new campaign. The stakes are even higher this time when there's a state senate seat on the line. The Politician season 2 starts Friday on Netflix.



Taste the Nation / June 18 / Hulu

A long time Top Chef host gets a show of her own. Padma Lakshmi's new cooking series, Taste the Nation has her exploring the diverse food culture of various immigrant communities across the U.S. You can take a bite with your eyes starting today on Hulu.



You Should Have Left / June 18 / Video on Demand