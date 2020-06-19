Soapy Netflix series The Politician returns for a new campaign - What's on this Week

The Politician Season 2 / June 19 / Netflix
A gleefully scandalous show is back for a second season. Netflix's soapy series The Politician is back for a new campaign. The stakes are even higher this time when there's a state senate seat on the line. The Politician season 2 starts Friday on Netflix.
Taste the Nation / June 18 / Hulu
A long time Top Chef host gets a show of her own. Padma Lakshmi's new cooking series, Taste the Nation has her exploring the diverse food culture of various immigrant communities across the U.S. You can take a bite with your eyes starting today on Hulu.
You Should Have Left / June 18 / Video on Demand
Looking for something scary to watch in these frightening times? The movie You Should Have Left stars Kevin Bacon as a writer who rents a home with his family. unfortunately, the house is no ordinary dwelling, and before long, Bacon's character sanity begins to slip. Sounds like, The Shining? You Should Have Left is out today on video on demand.
