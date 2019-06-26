LIVE
So you're new to Seattle: A transplant's guide to the Emerald City
Author: Danielle Pascual, King 5 Evening
Published: 4:59 PM PDT June 26, 2019
Updated: 4:59 PM PDT June 26, 2019
EVENING 8 Articles
CHAPTER 1
The History
CHAPTER 2
The Neighborhoods
CHAPTER 3
The Weather
CHAPTER 4
The Food
CHAPTER 5
The Music
CHAPTER 6
The Sports Scene
CHAPTER 7
Outside of Seattle
CHAPTER 8
How To Fake Looking Like a Local

SEATTLE — So you've recently moved to Seattle... And you have no clue where to go, what to eat, and how to fit in. Let Team Evening be your guide to one of the greatest cities in America. We're here to tell you about everything the Emerald City has to offer -- from classics to secrets only natives know.

First things first: Don't be alarmed about moving here. The city is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. In fact, it's estimated that 60 people move here EVERY DAY -- that's well more than 1,000 newcomers a month!

EXPLORE

Chapter 1

The History

You can't live in Seattle without knowing a little bit about the city's history. Here are five quick facts that'll sum it up for you without having to ever crack open a textbook. But if you want a more in-depth history, definitely visit the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle. 

  1. Seattle is a city of innovation -- it's the birthplace of crazy big companies such as Starbucks, Boeing, Amazon and Microsoft. 
  2. Native American culture is built right into Seattle's name. The city was named after Chief Seattle, who was alive when the city fathers decided to name the city in his honor. 
  3. Seattle has always been in a state of transformation. The city landscape is constantly changing. We even created the Ballard Locks, which is a ship canal between the fresh water of Lake Washington and the saltwater of Elliot Bay. 
  4. Seattle is home to the 1962 World's Fair -- the event that brought us the iconic Seattle Space Needle
  5. We're a city of young people. The first American settlers of Seattle were teenagers! Additionally, Bill Boeing and Bill Gates were in their 20's when they created some of the biggest companies in the world. 

SEE MORE | So you're new to Seattle? Here are 5 historic facts you should know

Chapter 2

The Neighborhoods

There are more than 20 neighborhoods in Seattle. Here are a few you might want to live in or visit:

  • BALLARD: Rich in Scandinavian history, uncover great breweries and live music.
  • BELLTOWN: The city's most walkable neighborhood, it's full of art, culture and craft cocktails.
  • CAPITOL HILL: Home of one of the nation's most vibrant Pride weekends, it has a big club scene and cutting edge culinary options. 
  • CHINATOWN-INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT: It's the center of Seattle's Asian American community and an incredible place to eat, shop and be treated like family. 
  • COLUMBIA CITY: It has a long history of diversity and a strong sense of community -- so a great place to explore locally owned shops and restaurants. 
  • FREMONT: Full of free spirits and host of the annual Solstice Parade. Find vegan dining options here!
  • GEORGETOWN: Right off I-5, it's proudly eclectic and perennially cool. Find a made-from-scratch deli, indoor beach volleyball and historic saloon all on one street. 
  • PIONEER SQUARE: The city's oldest neighborhood is a prime location to go gallery hopping. 
  • SODO: Mostly known for the nearby T-Mobile and Century Link stadiums, sports bars, and shopping are helping it transition from an industrial district to a destination. 
  • SOUTH LAKE UNION: Seattle's boomtown neighborhood isn't just Amazon central -- recreational boating and rooftop bars keep it busy night and day.
  • WEST SEATTLE: With a family-friendly and tight-knight vibe, it's like a small beach town across the water from the big city.
Chapter 3

The Weather

So if there's only one thing most newcomers know about Seattle when they move here, it's that it rains. All the time. This is only somewhat true. Winter days are short, cold a gloomy... but TRUE locals still love those kinds of days. 

But we also have a big secret... Seattle summers are to die for. The mountain is almost consistently out. A great place to enjoy the sun is by Lake Union at Gas Works Park or Lake Union Park

Chapter 4

The Food

When talking about Seattle's food scene, we gotta start with beverages -- the Emerald City considers itself the coffee and micro brew capital of the country. Beer has always been big around here starting over a hundred years ago with Rainier, but has definitely expanded: there are now over 110 breweries in King County alone!

Seattle is the birthplace of Starbucks -- which now has over 25,000 shops around the world. But you can still get a cup of joe at their first location down at Pike Place Market

Seattle has tons of great eateries (many of which Team Evening often features), but the best bet here is Seafood. It started with Ivar's in the late 30's. It's important to note that salmon is REVERED here and you can throw it around at Pike Place Market

The quintessential bite of Seattle is Dick's Drive-In. It came out before McDonald's in 1954 and their prices have stayed pretty low -- a go-to place to feed your family or your 1 am cravings. 

SEE ALSO | Much to devour in Seattle's tasty food scene

Chapter 5

The Music

Seattle takes a lot of pride in being the birthplace to many incredible musicians. It started with Tacoma-based bands in the 1960's like The Wailers, The Sonics and The Ventures who made their electric guitars sing. They were sometimes joined by shy-teenager-turned-rockstar, Jimi Hendrix. 

It was the 90's when the Seattle underground rock scene exploded nationwide. Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam got their start here in the Pacific Northwest but all of them soon became household names.

Today the Seattle music scene is as diverse as its hometown. Evening and local radio station KEXP teamed up to produce a special on the 25 greatest songs of the northwest. 

Evening & KEXP - 25 Greatest Songs of the Northwest
01 / 26
Evening's 25 Greatest Songs of the Northwest
02 / 26
#25 Merrilee Rush and the Turnabouts "Angel of the Morning" (1968) “Merrilee Rush was the "IT" girl of Seattle in the 60's...” – Kim Holcomb, Evening
03 / 26
#24 Mother Love Bone, “Chloe Dancer / Crown of Thorns” (1988) “Just as they were getting massive popularity, their front man died of a heroin overdose. If he hadn't, Pearl Jam wouldn't have been formed from some of the members years later…” – John Richards, KEXP
04 / 26
#23 The Fleetwoods, “Come Softly to Me” (1959) “Written and recorded at home by three Olympia High School students who used car keys for percussion...this was the #1 song from Coast to Coast for four straight weeks in 1959.” – Saint Bryan, Evening
05 / 26
#22 Alice in Chains, “Would?” (1992) “It’s such a powerful song... When you think about Layne Staley taking his life in 2002 and then you go back and listen to it, there’s something arresting about that song.” – Cheryl Waters, KEXP
06 / 26
#21 The Wailers, “Out of our Tree” (1965) “To this day you listen to it and it's like… that sounds cool. They captured magic on that one.” – Troy Nelson, KEXP
07 / 26
#20 Screaming Trees, “Nearly Lost You” (1992) “I was completely obsessed with this song for a year and I have never listened to it at a low volume.” – Kim Holcomb, Evening “I saw this live in Spokane at the Met. It was the first Seattle band I've ever seen live. It was the first time I've jumped off the stage. It was the first time I rode a crowd and it was the first time I decided I'm moving to Seattle right away.” – John Richards, KEXP
08 / 26
#19 Elliott Smith, “Miss Misery” (1997) “It's really hard to talk about Elliott Smith without tearing up … It was heartwarming seeing him on stage (at the Oscars) in that white suit. You could tell how uncomfortable he was, but I was so proud of him.” – Cheryl Waters, KEXP
09 / 26
#18 Sleater-Kinney, “Jumpers” (2005) “Man when Sleater-Kinney hit the scene in the mid 90's that was exciting. They could rock a live show like nobody else and they just brought 1000% every time.” – Cheryl Waters, KEXP
10 / 26
#17 Paul Revere and the Raiders, “Just Like Me” (1965) “In the mid 60's these Boise Idaho boys were the biggest band in American. They were also --despite the costumes--raucous punks.” -- Saint Bryan, Evening “Written by two guys in a Longview band called THE WILDE KNIGHTS ...perfectly blends the British Invasion sound with Northwest garage rock. Just Like Me.” – Jim Dever, Evening
11 / 26
#16 Death Cab for Cutie, "I Will Follow You into the Dark" (2006) “It's just Ben Gibbard, and it's a very simple song, and sometimes those are the best songs” – John Richards
12 / 26
#15 Nirvana, "Love Buzz" (1988) “This was the beginning. This is the explosion of what would become the biggest band of the 90's.” – John Richards, KEXP
13 / 26
#14 Mudhoney, “Touch Me I’m Sick” (1988) “THE grunge anthem. This band started it all. Mudhoney should be considered the grandfathers of grunge.” – John Richards, KEXP
14 / 26
#13 Presidents of the United States of America, "Lump" (1995) “In 1995 the Presidents blew up. Everybody knew who this band was and what's beautiful about that is grunge had just finished, and here's the happiest song you've ever heard… and then in pure Seattle fashion the song is actually about a tumor.” – John Richards, KEXP
15 / 26
#12 The Ventures, “Walk Don’t Run” (1960) “This band was started by a pair of clean cut Tacoma bricklayers who were among the first to realize playing Rock n’ Roll was a lot more fun than really working for a living.” – Saint Bryan, Evening
16 / 26
#11 Modest Mouse, “Float On” (2004) “People often ask me what's your favorite local band and I quickly answer Modest Mouse many times.” – Cheryl Waters, KEXP
17 / 26
#10 Soundgarden, “Rusty Cage” (1992) “If Johnny Cash covers your song you've done something right.” – John Richards, KEXP
18 / 26
#9 Sir Mix-a-Lot, “Baby Got Back” (1992) “It’s fun, it’s celebratory and timeless. I just heard Baby Got Back three days ago. I turned it up and I was loving it.” -- Troy Nelson, KEXP “You can't not sing along. It’s like a requirement.” – Kim Holcomb, Evening
19 / 26
#8 Pearl Jam, “Alive” (1991) “I distinctly remember being stuck in traffic turning on the radio and hearing ALIVE for the very first time and seriously my life has never been quite the same since.” – Kim Holcomb, Evening “It was a call to arms for people to move to Seattle --including myself.” – John Richards, KEXP
20 / 26
#7 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, "The Wind Cries Mary" (1967) “We could have a countdown of just Jimi Hendrix songs. It takes some work to narrow it down to a few to give all the other Seattle contenders a chance.” – John Richards, KEXP “It's a soulful and poetic gem, ‘The traffic lights they all turn blue tomorrow’.” – Saint Bryan, Evening
21 / 26
#6 Heart, “Barracuda” (1977) "That’s an infectious riff to be sure. It’s just barreling straight ahead, and it’s just a smoking guitar line, and delivered so beautifully." -- Cheryl Waters
22 / 26
#5 The Sonics, “Have Love Will Travel” (1965) "Of all the badass rock anthems to come out of the northwest...this has to be the baddest ass--est” -- Saint Bryan
23 / 26
#4 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Mary Lambert, “Same Love" 2012 “Released in 2012, this is the first Top 40 song in the US to promote same sex marriage.” –Michael King, Evening “We were in the midst of trying to legalize same sex marriage when that song came out and I feel like that message got out to a lot of people through that song.” – Cheryl Waters, KEXP “What's great about this song I would have to say is Mary Lambert's vocals. There's something about her vocals kicking in that moves you even if you have no experience with what he's singing about. When she sings, you get it. And you're moved.” – John Richards, KEXP “This is one of the first songs where I was so happy to play it for my kids and make sure they knew exactly what it was about.” – Kim Holcomb, Evening
24 / 26
#3 The Kingsman, “Louie, Louie” (1963) “It doesn’t matter what kind of beer you’re drinking, it always tastes better when someone is cranking Louie Louie.” – Saint Bryan, Evening
25 / 26
#2 The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Purple Haze” (1967) “Just the sound of his guitar alone sends a rush of emotion through me...” – Cheryl Waters, KEXP “Consider the London scene at this time. Cream had a guitarist so great they called Eric Clapton “God”, and in walks a Seattle guy who just blows them all away.” – Saint Bryan, Evening “What surprises me is how there's nothing like a Jimi Hendrix song today, or an album, even today. “ – John Richards, KEXP
26 / 26
#1 Nirvana, “Smells Like Team Spirit” (1991) “It's about the sound. It's about the time. It's about the spirit. It's about the scene. It was the perfect storm for this song and an entire generation of people changed what they listened to. An entire generation found Seattle because of this song.” – John Richards, KEXP “That song is a perfect example of a time and place when music was really exciting in this city.” – Cheryl Waters, KEXP “It was the music, the tension of it, it was his voice. That's what resonated with me the most.” – Kim Holcomb, KEXP “I was 14 years old. It changed my life. It was the closest that I'll ever come to hearing the Beatles.” – Troy Nelson, KEXP
Chapter 6

The Sports Scene

There are few things Seattleites are more passionate about than our sports teams. The Seahawks are definitely at the heap of Seattle sports. But we're also home to the Sounders, The Storm and the UW Huskies. The SuperSonics, unfortunately, left the city in 2008, but the fanbase here remains strong. 

And a random footnote: the Seattle Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917.

Chapter 7

Outside of Seattle

One of the best things about living in Seattle is... getting out of the city. We're surrounded by mountains, forests, and water which means there's endless nature to be explored.

When it rains in the city, it may be snowing in the mountains. Stevens Pass, Crystal Mountain and the Summit at Snoqualmie Pass are great places to ski -- and the last two offer fun runs for beginners. 

When ski season ends, surf season begins -- yes, you can surf the waves off the Washington coast. And you don't have to own a boat to go sailing or kayaking -- you can rent them in Seattle.

SEE ALSO | Rent a kayak for year-round boating on Lake Union

But you're not a true Seattleite until you hike one of our national parks. Olympic National Park is made up of nearly a million acres, and Rainier National Park is home to the picturesque mountain seen from Seattle on a sunny day. 

Some other quintessential Washington places to visit are Port Gamble, Chuckanut Drive, Ruby Beach, and Long Beach.

Chapter 8

How To Fake Looking Like a Local

So now you've learned what it means to live in Seattle and you're ready to go explore. But wait! Here are 10 faux pas you'll want to avoid. 

  1. Do not, under any circumstances, say ‘Pike’s Market’. It’s Pike Place Market. Repeat after us. Pike Place Market.
  2. Pacific Northwesterners really do hate umbrellas. Wear a Hawks beanie instead. Rain or shine. (*Addendum to 2 - Don't complain about the rain. Try quiet stoicism instead. Very local.)
  3. Don't hate seafood. Pretend to like it. Bonus points for effectively pretending to like oysters.
  4. We don't add 'the' to freeway names. It's never The 405 or The 101. That's LA talk!
  5. Do not pronounce the big mountain to the south of the city ruh-near. It's Rainier. As in rain. Or just The Mountain.
  6. It’s Nordstrom. Not Nordstrom’s.
  7. Do not start your car early on a ferry. It’s a rookie move. Instead, wait until the guy in front of you turns his car on AND MOVES FORWARD. Then you can turn your car on. This is also fun because it makes your passengers from out of town really nervous. (*Addendum to 7 – Never cut in a ferry line. That’s punishable by death in Washington.)
  8. Nobody gets super dressed up to go out at night here. This is Seattle, not Las Vegas. Louboutins don't work that well here. Try Danskos instead. Or Converses.
  9. No, six and a half dollars isn’t too much to pay for a pint of IPA brewed with 3 different kinds of organic hops that was fermented in a tank made by an artisan welder. Nor is it too much to pay for a machiatto lovingly crafted from shade grown, individually nurtured coffee beans bearing signed foam art on top. Just grit your teeth, slap down the 10 spot (because tip) and drink your treat very slowly.
  10. Do not miss Evening. We’ll show you places to check out, restaurants to visit, people to meet, and all kinds of reasons to be proud to call this place home, whether you’re new or have been here long enough to remember when microbrew pints were $3.50.

SEE ALSO | Want to look local? 10 tips to fake it 'til you make it in Seattle

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

