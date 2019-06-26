So you're new to Seattle: A transplant's guide to the Emerald City

When talking about Seattle's food scene, we gotta start with beverages -- the Emerald City considers itself the coffee and micro brew capital of the country. Beer has always been big around here starting over a hundred years ago with Rainier, but has definitely expanded: there are now over 110 breweries in King County alone!

Seattle is the birthplace of Starbucks -- which now has over 25,000 shops around the world. But you can still get a cup of joe at their first location down at Pike Place Market.

Seattle has tons of great eateries (many of which Team Evening often features), but the best bet here is Seafood. It started with Ivar's in the late 30's. It's important to note that salmon is REVERED here and you can throw it around at Pike Place Market.

The quintessential bite of Seattle is Dick's Drive-In. It came out before McDonald's in 1954 and their prices have stayed pretty low -- a go-to place to feed your family or your 1 am cravings.

