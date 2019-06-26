So you're new to Seattle: A transplant's guide to the Emerald City

You can't live in Seattle without knowing a little bit about the city's history. Here are five quick facts that'll sum it up for you without having to ever crack open a textbook. But if you want a more in-depth history, definitely visit the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle.
- Seattle is a city of innovation -- it's the birthplace of crazy big companies such as Starbucks, Boeing, Amazon and Microsoft.
- Native American culture is built right into Seattle's name. The city was named after Chief Seattle, who was alive when the city fathers decided to name the city in his honor.
- Seattle has always been in a state of transformation. The city landscape is constantly changing. We even created the Ballard Locks, which is a ship canal between the fresh water of Lake Washington and the saltwater of Elliot Bay.
- Seattle is home to the 1962 World's Fair -- the event that brought us the iconic Seattle Space Needle.
- We're a city of young people. The first American settlers of Seattle were teenagers! Additionally, Bill Boeing and Bill Gates were in their 20's when they created some of the biggest companies in the world.
