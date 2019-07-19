SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Sure, there’s great gaming that can be found at Snoqualmie Casino, but it’s also home to some amazing dining options.
12 Moons Asian-themed restaurant has a lot to offer. When you walk inside, you’ll notice a 13-seat sushi bar serving up the freshest cuts of fish.
Sushi lovers have to try the inferno roll. It's a super-sized sushi roll that's filled with spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura shrimp and more. It's topped with wasabi flavored tobiko, spicy mayo, and sriracha.
Guests might also want to feast on the Lanzhou soup noodles, which is 12 Moons' version of beef noodle soup. It contains bone-in braised oxtail, shaved beef brisket, daikon radish, green onion, cilantro, and thick and chewy wheat noodles. It's topped with Szechuan chili oil for an extra kick.
Other menu items include gyoza (steam grilled Japanese dumplings) and Hong Kong fried rice which consists of shrimp, pork, roasted duck, scrambled egg, Chinese broccoli, and green onions.
12 Moons
Snoqualmie Casino
37500 SE North Bend Way
Snoqualmie, WA 98065
Sunday – Thursday
11:00am – 11:00pm
Friday and Saturday
11:00am – 1:00am
Happy Hour
Daily
4:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday and Saturday
9:00pm – 1:00am
This story is sponsored by Snoqualmie Casino.