SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Sure, there’s great gaming that can be found at Snoqualmie Casino, but it’s also home to some amazing dining options.

12 Moons Asian-themed restaurant has a lot to offer. When you walk inside, you’ll notice a 13-seat sushi bar serving up the freshest cuts of fish.

12 Moons is an Asian bistro located inside Snoqualmie Casino.

KING 5 Evening

Sushi lovers have to try the inferno roll. It's a super-sized sushi roll that's filled with spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura shrimp and more. It's topped with wasabi flavored tobiko, spicy mayo, and sriracha.

12 Moons' spicy Inferno Roll

KING 5 Evening

Guests might also want to feast on the Lanzhou soup noodles, which is 12 Moons' version of beef noodle soup. It contains bone-in braised oxtail, shaved beef brisket, daikon radish, green onion, cilantro, and thick and chewy wheat noodles. It's topped with Szechuan chili oil for an extra kick.

Lanzhou noodle soup at 12 Moons' contains bone-in oxtail.

KING 5 Evening

Other menu items include gyoza (steam grilled Japanese dumplings) and Hong Kong fried rice which consists of shrimp, pork, roasted duck, scrambled egg, Chinese broccoli, and green onions.

12 Moons

Snoqualmie Casino

37500 SE North Bend Way

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Sunday – Thursday

11:00am – 11:00pm

Friday and Saturday

11:00am – 1:00am

Happy Hour

Daily

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday and Saturday

9:00pm – 1:00am

This story is sponsored by Snoqualmie Casino. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.