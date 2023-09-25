The original Snohomish pumpkin patch is 41 years old and still making memories

Meet the family behind all the family fun. #k5evening

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Fall at Craven Farm is a decades-old tradition for thousands of local families.

"The thing that keeps us going are the customers," said Kimi Chadwick, who owns the farm with her husband, Brian.

For the past five years, the Chadwick family has called this place home.

"This opportunity presented itself and here we are," said Brian.

The ever-popular pumpkin patch keeps them busy this time of year.

"Lots of coffee helps," Brian laughed.

There are you-pick pumpkins, games and a gift shop. And the farm is a year-round venture.

"We actually tear down pretty much the day after Halloween and get set up for Christmas," Kimi said. "This will be our second year for Christmas, and we do a big Santa breakfast."

There's also a party venue for weddings, birthdays and other celebrations. It's all part of what makes Craven Farm a special addition to so many families' lives.