Snohomish dive bar serves cheap drinks and haunts

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community.

"Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe."

A large beer garden is featured at the Old Inn and dogs are welcome.

"They always do their best to remember your drink," said regular Max Scoringe. "The second they see you walk through the door, they have it waiting for you. It's just a really nice hole in the wall place."

At the Old Inn, there's Golden Tee, darts, and free pool available every day. If you want a snack to go with your drinks, popcorn, peanuts, and pretzels are offered for free.

When you walk into the bar, you're greeted by a Freddy Krueger life-sized statue. But if you think that Freddy Krueger is the scariest thing you will see at the Old Inn Tavern, let's just say you're wrong!

There is a belief that the place is haunted by a ghost named Theodore Joseph. According to Tashlie Hullman, a bar stool can be seen slowly falling at closing time nearly every night.

But perhaps Joseph is just looking for good deals when it comes to drinking.

Happy hour is from 3 to 7 p.m. and features dollar off discounted draft beer, three dollar well drinks, Tallboys for $2.50, and $3.50 Rainiers.

"We have the cheapest drinks in town," Hanson said. "If you can't afford to drink here, you probably just can't afford to drink."

If you're looking to have a good time with friendly people, a nice patio, and great deals, the Old Inn Tavern might be the place for you.