ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sleeping Beauty's Castle in Disneyland park was just unveiled after a months-long refurbishment project gave the castle a facelift.

The castle now has a new roof, which features gold sparkle on the shingles to look like pixie dust.

The castle now features gold sparkles left over from Tinkerbell's Pixie Dust.

KING 5

Aurora's residence also looks bigger than it actually is thanks to a renaissance art technique called "Forced Perspective". The bricks get smaller as the castle gets taller, elongating its appearance.

"It actually is a really neat effect when you're up close to it," said David Miller, Director of Entertainment at Disneyland.

Attention to detail is a trademark of Disneyland so it's not surprising that even the colors on the castle make a difference.

"The warmer colors at the bottom, and as it goes up to the top it gets bluer," said Miller. "You can see the bluer, cooler colors which blends in with the sky and allows you to see it as a bigger castle."

Now that her castle construction is complete, Aurora can go back to getting her beauty sleep.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.