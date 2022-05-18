x
Six hidden gems to explore in Seattle - 2022's BNWE

At least 90 percent of Seattle residents live within walking distance to a park. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5
Six hidden gems to explore in Seattle, the 2022 BNWE winner for Best Urban Getaway.

SEATTLE — Seattle is the winner of Best Urban Getaway in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll

1.  The Secret Garden at Pike Place Market 

In the heart of Pike Place Market, right behind the popular fish market —     you'll find an urban escape. The Pike Place Secret Garden is a 2,000         square foot community space that immerses you in nature and in goodwill. Nearly 500 herbs and vegetables are donated each year to the Pike Place Senior Center and Foodbank and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy views of Puget Sound. 

2. Waterfall Garden Park in Pioneer Square 

This may very well be the most unexpected spot on our list. Waterfall Garden Park is easy to miss amongst the traffic and tall building, but is no doubt the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. The feature is a 22-foot man-made waterfall on the site of the original UPS headquarters. There are tables nearby where you can sit and just take in this small urban oasis. 

3. Shoreline Street End - A Secret Beach 

East of pioneer square in Madison Park, is a secret beach. It's called Shoreline Street End — located at East Harrison Street near 39th avenue east — but you won't find any signs. Just a short pathway through a canopy of trees, and you'll find the perfect spot to cool off or just sit and enjoy the view. The beach is open to the public.

4.  The Brim Coffee Shop - Edgewater Hotel 

Brim Coffee is tucked away inside Edgewater Hotel's gift shop. It's a place where you can find unique rock and roll memorabilia, from the Rolling Stones to the Beatles. And while you're there, don't forget to enjoy the experience: cozy surroundings and breathtaking views. 

5. The Founder's Club - Fairmont Olympic Hotel 

At the historic Fairmont Olympic Hotel, you can find a reimagined space that still takes visitors back in time. Hidden behind a massive bookcase, is a bar that is inspired by the speakeasy bars of the 1920s. It's called the Founders Club and they specialize in hard-to-find vintage and fine spirits. This intimate experience is by reservation only. 

6. Inside Passage - Rumba Room

Inside Passage is an under the sea-inspired bar tucked away inside Seattle's Rumba Room. The cocktail presentations at this "bar within a bar" are quite the experience. In fact, Seattle Eater named Inside Passage the most innovative themed bar for 2021.  

