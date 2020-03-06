Simon Cowell talks what to expect on this season of America's Got Talent, and Benicio Bryant's bright future

Watch this season of America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8 PM on KING 5.

It looks like this season of America's Got Talent is shaping up to be one of the craziest yet.



Angela Poe Russell talked more with Simon Cowell about the America's Got Talent coming Season.

RUSSELL: "I was looking at clips teasing the season, and my first thought -- how do you look at some of these things? This guy has his mouth over what appears to be a blade, and things get crazy from there!"

COWELL: "Part of the time, I'm looking at the producer saying thanks a lot! These dangerous acts do go wrong. On the live shows in rehearsal, one time on a live show, a guy ended up with an arrow in his neck. Something went wrong -- I'm always really nervous."

RUSSELL: "I've seen most of the seasons, but this particular one when Terry Crews coming over with a sledgehammer is bananas."

COWELL: "And you're thinking that's entertainment?"

RUSSELL: "I have to ask you about Benicio Bryant. It was just last season he went all the way to the finale, and I just want to know what can you reveal? Are you working with him? What can you say?"

COWELL: "He's going to get a record contract. He's doing it the right way -- Giving him time to find his sound, the right writers. He was really special. I really liked him. My heart went out to a lot of contestants you could argue everyone in the top 10 could and should be that good."

RUSSELL: "My daughters had a question for you, do you want unfiltered version or mom filtered?"

COWELL: "Oh, good! I'm happy for either."

RUSSELL: "My younger one said if you got paid to be rude to the contestants?"

COWELL: "No. I'm just British. We are all like that."