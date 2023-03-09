Side x Side podcast gives Seattle Sounders FC fans unique insights on their favorite team

The weekly podcast with Brad Evans and Steve Zakuani goes beyond soccer.

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Sounders FC starters Steve Zakuani and Brad Evans share insights and analysis on the team in their weekly podcast Side x Side.

“This is first and foremost for a Sounders fan,” Zakuani said.

The two fan favorites played in the Sounders FC inaugural match back in 2009. Evans even scored the first goal for this franchise.

“Ultimately, the podcast is about supporting our communities. We are an extension of the locker room,” said Evans. “We want fans to ask questions and be involved and be engaged. This isn't just us.”

They also have interviews with current players, coaches and other personalities from the soccer world.

“So the side by side came about during our Jimi Hendrix kit, sort of nod to Jimi Hendrix. This podcast is a labor of love,” said Keely Dinning, producer of Side x Side.

For Zakuani and Evans, it is very important to use this platform to educate and bring awareness to day-to-day situations that affect the communities in which we live. It's about getting involved and having conversations.

“It goes beyond just being a soccer player. If you give to this community here in Seattle, it's going to give back to you,” said Evans.

“Realizing that life is much bigger than sports. Sports happens within life, but life is bigger than that,” said Zakuani.

Overall “Side x Side” is a show that will give you good insights into what it is to be a Sounder, a gateway into the soccer world and a space where constructive discussions are made.

“If you are a Seattle sports fan in general, you’ll get something out of it,” said Zakuani.

“It's impactful. And when we're in it, it's super fun” said Evans.