SHORELINE, Wash. — While walking from soccer practice in 2017, Sarah Haycox stumbled upon a monument and a mystery.



"Who's Edwin Pratt? We've never heard of him?"



Curious, Sarah launched her own investigation into the man on the plaque.



"Found out he was the director of the Seattle Urban League. He stood for school desegregation, fair housing and job opportunities for African Americans," said Sarah.



She also found the reason Pratt died at the age of 38.



"People don't die like that unless something is abnormal."



Pratt was one of the first African Americans to move to Shoreline. And on January 26, 1969, he was assassinated at the front door of his home. It's a case that remains unsolved.



"When we found out about him we were like, how come none of us know about him?"

To make sure others would know his name and accomplishments, Sarah set out to put Pratt back in the spotlight.



"I came across the idea of naming a school after him because he really stood up for school desegregation."



She started a petition that collected over 2000 signatures. She spoke at community events and school board meetings, all with the hope of making sure the name Edwin Pratt would never be forgotten.



"From the second I found out about him I was very interested in his story and making something happen."



In April 2018, Sarah's diligence paid off when the Shoreline School Board voted unanimously to name its new early learning center after the slain civil rights leader.



"The building is beautiful," Sarah said. “If I was a little kid that would be like my place."



Sarah has gone on to receive several accolades for her work.

But it's the gratitude of Pratt's family and the lessons she's learned,

that is her real rewards.



"Perseverance is really important because if you just give up you will never know what would have happened," said Sarah "If you put your mind to something you can make it happen."

