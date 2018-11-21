Seattle — There are more than 120 different shops and restaurants at University Village, so there are plenty of places to find great gifts for friends and family. Here are three local stores where you can find Pacific Northwest gifts, whether you're looking for something ceramic, something sweet, or something silver.

Paint The Town is a do-it-yourself ceramics painting studio that's been at University Village since 1995. Paint the Town will supply the paints and supplies; all you have to do is pick out the piece you want to paint and channel your inner artist. There are dozens of items to paint, from mugs to figurines to picture frames. All are in the price range of $10-$60.

A unique piece from Paint the Town makes a thoughtful gift, but Paint the Town also offers gift cards. Treating a friend or family member to a day of painting also makes a great gift.

Paint The Town has tons of different things to paint- from cups to Christmas trees.

The Confectionery is the perfect place for those with a sweet tooth. It's another longtime staple of University Village, and has basically any candy you could possibly want. The Confectionery always goes big for holidays, so they have plenty of seasonal candy as well. Try the white chocolate peppermint nonpareils; you won't be disappointed.

They have pre-bagged candy, but if you'd like a more unique gift, they also do custom candy bags. And, best yet, they ship. So if you've got a chocoholic friend out of state, you know where to go.

Peppermint Nonparels are a great choice for the white chocolate lover in your life.

Something Silver prides itself on being a jewelry store that features jewelry-makers from across the world. They have multiple artists from Seattle and the greater Pacific Northwest, as well. Whether you're looking for something for you grandmother or your best friend, chances are, Something Silver has what you're looking for. The employees are also great at ensuing that guests find a gift in their budget.

Some of Something Silver's stand-out products are the customizable necklaces and bracelets by Kelley Reese. They're affordable, and made locally: Reese lives right down the street from University Village.

Kelley Reese is just one of the designers at Something Silver.

University Village | 2623 NE University Village St | 206-523-0622

This story is sponsored by University Village.

University Village | 2623 NE University Village St | 206-523-0622

