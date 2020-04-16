SEATTLE — A customizable t-shirt helps you express what you’re feeling during quarantine and raises money for those in need.

The “I Miss Blank” tee by Simply Seattle costs $5 and each one sold provides five meals for Food Lifeline.

You can personalize the tee yourself, using a Sharpie or paint pen, to let people know who or what you miss right now. Customers are writing in things like “basketball," “mom’s night out” and “Sounders FC.”

Kim Holcomb

The members of Team Evening also joined in - Jim Dever misses his mom, Saint Bryan misses the YMCA, Angela Poe Russell misses feeling free, and Kim Holcomb misses hugs.

The tee launched on April 14 and has already raised enough money to provide 4,000 meals.

It’s available at simplyseattle.com.

