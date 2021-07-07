Seattle's new Shikorina Pastries creates safe community space in Central District

At just 23, Hana Yohannes is a first-time business owner and her talent for baking speaks for itself. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It makes sense that the new Shikorina Pastries in Seattle's Central District is located inside a home because what's for sale inside feels like a taste of it.

From the cakes and cookies to the homemade strawberry pop tarts and banana bread, her baked goods are reminiscent of good times.

"When people step in I want them to feel like they are home and this is a comfortable and safe space for them to be and all are welcome," shared Hana Yohannes, the founder of the pastry shop.

The name Shikorina is a nod to Hana's Eretrian heritage. It means sweetness or sweat heart in the Tigrinya language.

For Hana, baking is personal. It's a way for her to connect with people and build community.

In fact, it was through a community space that she got her first professional start in pastry making.

She participated in The Pastry Project, a program that offers free baking and pastry training as a way to make the industry more accessible.

Hana describes it as a game-changer, giving her the tools she needed to take her home baking skills to the next level.

When she was ready to open her own bakery, she sought community support through Go Fund Me and was overwhelmed.

"The community came through and supported me. I wasn't expecting the outpour of support. It's amazing," shared Hana.

Through her pastry shop, she hopes to extend that same support to her customers and to the community.