Turn those Thanksgiving leftovers into a second meal - Douglas Demo

SEATTLE — Thanksgiving is just a couple of weeks away, but Seattle chef Tom Douglas is already making plans for the leftovers. Tom’s advice is to always make extra food so you can make another dish with the leftovers like today’s demo: Shepherd’s Pie. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.



If you're looking for a place to eat in downtown Seattle, Tom's Greek-influenced restaurant Lola has reopened inside the Hotel Andra.