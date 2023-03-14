$6.5 million buys the ultimate Northwest home in Shelton - Unreal Estate

The house has 12-foot windows to make the most of its mountain views. #k5evening

SHELTON, Wash. — Outside Shelton, down a long driveway and beyond a locked gate, you'll find what could be described as the ultimate Northwest home.

"It's private," Sotheby's broker Courtney Drennon said. "It's sweeping, and there is nothing like it on the market."

Set on 5 acres, and nearly 800 feet of waterfront, this spacious 66-hundred square foot home has 12-foot windows to make the most of its view.

"So this house was situated so you could see Mount Rainier," Drennon said. "Perfectly framed. On the left hand side is Hope Island, which is a state park, a little over 100 acres of old growth forest. And on the right hand side is Steamboat Island, which is a peninsula in Olympia."

Directly in front of you is Totten Inlet, home of some of the best shellfish in the world. This is a view worth celebrating and if you're going to do some celebrating, this is the house to throw a party.

"This is an excellent area for cooking and entertaining," Drennon said in the kitchen. "Obviously with the open floor concept, this just blends right into the dining room and living room space."

The primary bedroom is on the same floor. It's designed with function and comfort in mind.

"It's spacious," Drennon added. "It feels very tranquil."

And you'll be waking up to that incredible view.

Just a few steps away there's a spacious master bath.

"You've got custom oak cabinets," Drennon said. "You've got quartz countertops. This is a custom marble floor. You have a gigantic soaking tub and this gorgeous walk in shower."

There's a walk-in closet, a home office, and down a flight of triple paned stairs inspired by sea glass, you'll find two more bedrooms designed to be like hotel suites.

On this level there's also a wine cellar that can store more than 300 bottles of wine. You'll want to grab a bottle and join the party on the deck. That's where your friends will want to gather

"Not only because it's got these sweeping views of Puget Sound," Drennon said. "But you also have tons of space for outdoor entertaining and because it's mostly covered, you can use it year round."

Landscaped to be low maintenance. Built to offer luxury. This roomy house promises to please its new owners with unforgettable memories and views.