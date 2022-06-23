See Shawn Mendes at Climate Pledge Arena - What's Up This Week

The world tour for his new album, "Wonder," kicked off yesterday. #k5evening

Seattle Thunder Football / June 25 / Showare Center

There's a new football team in town. The Seattle Thunder are a part of the new women's 7-on-7 full-contact tackle football league owned by Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka. Their season kicks off Saturday night against the Denver Rush at the Showare Center in Kent.

"The Black Phone" / June 24 / Local Theaters

Wanna see something scary? The new horror film "The Black Phone" stars Ethan Hawke as a serial killer looking for his next victim. You can scream with strangers when it comes out in local theaters on Friday.

Shawn Mendes / June 28 / Climate Pledge Arena

Nothing is holding Shawn Mendes back. The 23-year-old musician is on tour in support of his recent number one album, "Wonder." Mendes will be taking the stage with opener Dermot Kennedy at Climate Pledge Arena this Tuesday.

Motoramerica Superbikes / June 24 - 26 / Ridge Motorsports Park