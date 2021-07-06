Set sail this summer with Freedom Boat Club

SEATTLE — One of the best places to be in the Pacific Northwest during the summer is on a boat. And thanks Freedom Boat Club, you don't have to own one to get out on the water.
It works like a gym membership. You pay a monthly fee and get access to dozens of boats. What's even better is that you don't have to pay for maintenance, moorage, or any other costly items associated with owning a boat. You also get unlimited training from licensed captains to make sure you're safe and comfortable on their boats.
There's also little risk of getting bored. Freedom Boat Club has 12 locations and a fleet of 155 vessels. Your membership lets you take advantage of them all. So you can explore Elliott Bay one day and take a cruise to Poulsbo the next.