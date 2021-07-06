Set sail this summer with Freedom Boat Club

Members get access to dozens of boats across Western Washington. Sponsored by Freedom Boat Club

SEATTLE — One of the best places to be in the Pacific Northwest during the summer is on a boat. And thanks Freedom Boat Club, you don't have to own one to get out on the water.

It works like a gym membership. You pay a monthly fee and get access to dozens of boats. What's even better is that you don't have to pay for maintenance, moorage, or any other costly items associated with owning a boat. You also get unlimited training from licensed captains to make sure you're safe and comfortable on their boats.