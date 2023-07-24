Sessions in Place showcases local musicians through live shows

The volunteer program promotes local music while teaching members what its like to work with a live band. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Imagine being part of a crew that is creating art while promoting music. Now add a learning experience and that is what Sessions in Place does every day.

“The hardest part of being in film is just getting on set when you have no experience, said James Driscoll, member of Sessions in Place. “We take those people with no experience; we bring them here, we teach them, but the whole idea is showing local music and showing what bands actually feel like.”

“Typically, when you go to a live concert, you're standing in one space,” said Oliver Stellfox, from Sessions in Place. “We create perspectives that you would not get if you were just standing in one place.”

Sessions in place doesn't just promote any music, they wat to emphasize the importance of local musicians.

“Local musicians work harder than probably anybody I know, and they deserve to have their music shown to the world,” said Driscoll. “We want to be that platform that shows their music to the world.”

Alex Naimushin who works at Sessions at Place knew nothing about filmmaking before starting there. “It's really good for people who are learning," he said.

“We wanted to do something that we all love to do, for me, I needed to bring film and music together,” Driscoll said.

Sessions in Place is a volunteer based livestream concert series.

“We're not getting paid to do this. It's crazy how many volunteers we've had along the way,” said Stellfox. “So, if there's any fiscal sponsorship people out there Hit me up. We need money because this thing's just running off of passion.”

For Naimushin, it's a great way to get a sampling of Seattle artists and to see what's happening. “This is really fun, it's really enjoyable, and I really like the people here,” he said.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. This is the most fulfilling thing I've ever done,” Driscoll said.

To Stellfox, at the end of the day the group just wants art to flourish.