Sequim non-profit makes riding bikes accessible to all

Nursing home residents go bicycling with the Sequim Wheelers. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEQUIM, Wash. — These folks from an assisted living community in Sequim are about to trade their walkers and canes for something far more fun. They're all about to go on a 5 mile bike ride.

The Sequim Wheelers believe anyone - no matter what their age or ability - should be able to go cycling. This non profit is one of only five in the US devoted to making the simple act of riding a bike accessible to all.

Their fleet of adaptive bikes includes wheelchair bikes, a side-by-side tandem bike and a three wheeled bike called a 'Trishaw' that will be carrying 99-year-old Margie Jaedicke today.

"Each bike costs over $10,000 And they're all made in the Netherlands," said volunteer Leilani Sundt, who has been with the non profit since it started giving rides in 2018.

Each passenger or 'Wheeler' is paired with two volunteers: a 'safety' who rides their own bike and keeps an eye out for hazards, and a 'pilot' to pedal the adaptive bike.

And when the Sequim Wheelers hit the bike trail, they get a lot of attention.

"A lot of people are amazed by it," Sundt said.

"I've never seen it before, it's absolutely wonderful! They were all smiling and happy!" said Joy Justice, of Olympia who was taking a walk on the Olympic Discovery Trail when the group rode by.

The 'Wheelers' ride over the Dungeness river, through fields and past a lavender farm. Volunteers even stop traffic for them at road crossings. The folks in the cars don't seem to mind the hold up caused by laughing nursing home residents having a blast.

As the bikes roll along, the years seem to fall away from the happy passengers.

"Beautiful, I love the fresh air, it's so nice!" declared one of the wheelers during the ride.

The volunteers giving these rides get something out of it too.

"Yes, smiles," said Sundt. "It's such a great satisfaction to know that that person had a great ride."

"Each person that I've ridden with, they have such a rich experience of life, you know, and they mostly share it, the ones who can and it's just amazing," said volunteer Gayle Selby.

At the end of her 5 mile bike ride, 99-year-old Margie sums up how she's feeling by softly declaring: "Whoopee. Whoopee."

Proof that it's never too late to get on a bike - with a little help from some new friends - and to feel the wind in your hair.