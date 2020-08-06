These Seattle senior students selling shirts for fundraising

They support their community with all of the proceeds.

SEATTLE — One of the many tight-knit communities that had to redecorate during the pandemic art installations. One of the murals like "SOON" has gone up providing hope and inspiration.

We're going to get back together soon! You could argue these are pieces of history and something that was not lost on a couple of local high school seniors.

Max Torres and Elena Zytnicki's shirt project has taken a twist for the better.

Max Torres came up with a project idea. "I've just tried to help the Coronavirus relief and I reached out to Elena who I knew was also interested in business and entrepreneurship," said Torres.

They decided to create a business that we reflect on their community and aid in some way.

"We also saw the different murals popping up all around different boarded up shops and we decided These are a lot more positive they have a very positive message to our community. And so we thought why not," explained Zytnicki.

They got the idea from murals that share positive messages. They took pictures of them, and share the messages on t-shirts to their community.

All these manufactures from their home basement. "The artists' overall reception was very positive," shared Zytnicki.

100% of these proceeds are going towards the Ballard Food Bank and Mary's Place. So far, they have received 400 orders and are closing in on $10,000 in donations.