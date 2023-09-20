Send your kids back to school with a plant-based comfort classic - Makini's Kitchen

I borrowed this tasty little lunch from my neighbor. My sister and her boys love to play to exhaustion, and when they do, inevitably the hunger monster comes out. She is always right on time with grilled cheese sammie’s and soup. This is a quintessential comforting favorite for all ages, not just kiddos. Say “yes please” to healthy calories, protein, carbs and fiber with this easy vegan version of a classic—it even has a throwback of Campbell's added in for a little sweetness!