Send your kids back to school with a plant-based comfort classic - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — As the weather changes, you may start craving cozy food. tonight, chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shares a plant-based comfort food recipe that's kid-approved.
Grilled Cheese and Easy Tomato Soup
I borrowed this tasty little lunch from my neighbor. My sister and her boys love to play to exhaustion, and when they do, inevitably the hunger monster comes out. She is always right on time with grilled cheese sammie’s and soup. This is a quintessential comforting favorite for all ages, not just kiddos. Say “yes please” to healthy calories, protein, carbs and fiber with this easy vegan version of a classic—it even has a throwback of Campbell's added in for a little sweetness!
INGREDIENTS
Grilled cheese
- 2 slices sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 slices bread, your favorite sandwich bread
- 1 -2 teaspoons Butter (I love Country Crock with olive oil or avocado oil)
Tomato soup
- 1 can Campbell’s tomato soup or your favorite brand
- 1-quart prepared tomato soup, such as Pacific brand
INSTRUCTIONS
For the soup:
In a soup pot add the Campbell's soup and the pacific allow to slowly warm over medium heat.
For the grilled cheese:
Heat a pan to medium heat, add in a little butter and place 1 slice of and 2 slices of cheddar cheese, put the top slice of bread on the butter side up. Cover and cook on medium-low, allowing the bread to toast and the cheese to melt, about 7-10 minutes. Make your kiddo’s lunch complete by adding some dried mango and fresh blueberries on the side.