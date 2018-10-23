St. Helens — Visiting the Spirit of Halloweentown isn't the only spooky thing to do in St. Helens- parts of the movie Twilight were filmed there, and it's pretty easy to see the filming locations.

Bella's house is in St. Helens, Oregon.

Bella's house is in St. Helens. It's on 6th street, just a quick drive from downtown. But please check it out from the street- it's a private house, so someone actually lives there. And it's not Bella!

Downtown St. Helens features several shops that appeared in the movie. There's also a parking lot between 1st and 2nd Streets that played a major role in the movie- it's the location where a group of men attack Bella, before Edward comes to her rescue.

If you visit, check out the murals. The murals on the buildings surrounding the parking lot were painted by the movie production crew- and they're still there.

