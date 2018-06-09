Seattle — Greta Van Fleet / Paramount Theatre / September 7 – 8. These guys are only in their late teens and early twenty but they're already being called the post-millennial led zeppelin. Greta Van Fleet will bring the big classic rock sound to the Paramount Theater Friday and Saturday night.

Sam Smith / KeyArena /September 8. His voice is as smooth and soulful as they come. Sam Smith is going to serenade the crowd at Key Arena on Saturday night.

Rodrigo y Gabriela / Chateau Ste. Michelle / September 7. These two should be arrested for guitar abuse. Hammering acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will be rocking the lawn at Chateau ste. Michelle on Friday night.

Seattle Storm / KeyArena / September 7 & 9. Your Seattle Storm are playing in the WNBA finals for the third time! You can watch their run to the championship in person when they play their opening games of the series Friday and Sunday at Key Arena.

