SEATTLE — New additions to the Mariner’s concessions menu include some of Seattle’s favorite sandwiches, fried chicken and ice cream.

The 2019 Menu Preview was held at T-Mobile Park, just as the ballpark’s new sign was put in place.

One addition to the menu is a nod to the team’s partnership with the mobile communications company: a signature cocktail called Magenta Mojo, created by Anu Apte of No Anchor.

A number of local restaurants are also featured vendors this year.

SODO-based sandwich shop Paseo will serve its famous Caribbean roast sandwich at the ballpark.

“(We’ll also have) our roasted corn which you can get as individuals or in a big bucket - it's awesome,” said owner Ryan Santivire.

Fat's Chicken and Waffles will offer authentic southern food. The Central District restaurant's ballpark offerings include poutine and a fried chicken sandwich.

“It's a five-brine thigh sandwich. We also have mac and cheese,” said owner/general manager Erika White. "We've got some good stuff happening right now."

Ballard burger joint Li'l Woody's will serve bacon cheeseburgers and '95 Slides - french fries with a milkshake for dipping.

"We actually called it the '95 Slide after Griffey sliding into home plate to beat the Yankees," said owner Marcus Lalario.

Fans can also indulge in classic treats from Shug's Soda Fountain. The old school ice cream parlor in Pike Place Market is a family operation and may be the smallest business at T-Mobile Park.

"It's a dream come true, to be honest,” said owner Colleen Wilkie. “To grow up in Seattle, you really can't be more excited to be in the ballpark that you cheered on your whole life."

The new menu also includes plant-based burgers and sausages from Beyond Meat; Ballard Pizza from Chef Ethan Stowell; and “The Cookie” from Metropolitan Market.

The M’s home opener is Thursday, March 28.

