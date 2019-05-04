MANCHESTER, Wash — They were fire on ice. The team of the century.

"Their style was unbelievably athletic," says Kevin Ticen, author of When It Mattered Most, a history of the Seattle Metropolitan hockey team, America's first Stanley Cup champions.

"Great players with very small egos."

The Seattle Mets, once nearly forgotten, are forgotten no more.

"They, in a lot of respects, changed hockey. I feel like you win a championship, you deserve to have people know you and know your story."

In 1917 Seattle was bursting at the seams.

"Population's booming. Industry's booming. UPS is growing. Nordstrom's growing. Boeing's growing. And this team sort of brought it all together and was the cherry on top of everything that they were doing."

The underdog Metropolitans clawed their way into the Stanley Cup finals against the overconfident champs from Montreal.

"They're pretty arrogant. They don't even bring the cup with them."

The Canadiens took the first game. But the Mets quickly adjusted, and the team's star player, Frank Foyston, led them through three straight wins to capture the cup.

"He is Michael Jordan. He's Joe Montana. He's the best player on the ice and the best human being.

"He liked people," says Barbara Daniels, Foyston's daughter.

Daniels, who lives on the Kitsap Penninsula, was born after her father's playing days were through.

"He didn't talk to me about hockey much," she says. "He was a turkey farmer when I knew him."

But she does remember her dad's pride in being recognized as one of the sport's greatest players.

She says, "We were so proud to know that he was going into the Hall of Fame. That was the big thing."

The Seattle Mets would go on to compete for the cup twice more, with one series interrupted by the Great Flu Pandemic. It's the only tie ever inscribed on the Stanley Cup.

Ticen says, "These guys stayed in touch 30 years after they were done playing, and it just showed how tight-knit the team was and how close the bonds were."

They were tough, quiet and kind. The sort of sports heroes who only come around once a century.

"These guys did everything in their power to play the game the right way and compete and to be heroes to the community," Ticen says. "It was magic."

