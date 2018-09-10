While it's no secret that fall brings a special kind of beauty to the Pacific Northwest, the exquisite nature of Kubota Garden in Southeast Seattle has helped it become known as one of the most Instagrammable locations in the area.

"Fall's a special time because the garden puts on a show," said Joy Okazaki, president of the Kubota Garden Foundation.

While the garden is stunning at any time of the year, something truly magical occurs when the leaves start to change color.

"We see anything from the vibrant burning bush, to the latest thing, the Ginko tree...and they're yellow, brilliant yellow, even on the ground they're beautiful," Okazaki said of the garden's unique foliage.

Kubota Garden was founded nearly a century ago by just one man--Fujitaro Kubota, an immigrant from Japan.

"By reputation alone, he was able to build a landscaping business," Okazaki explained. "He lived on the land, and he had it as a nursery, and he built some of these garden areas as demonstration gardens."

Now owned by the city and supported by the Kubota Foundation, the garden's lush 20 acres is open to visitors and free of charge--making it an ideal way to immerse yourself in the season's natural beauty without ever leaving the city.

